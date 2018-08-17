© GN Hearing

GN Hearing partners with Google

GN Hearing have joined forces with Google in a new new technology partnership that will make GN Hearing the first manufacturer to enable a full spectrum of direct audio streaming from Android devices to hearing aids.

The expectations are that direct streaming will become available to hearing aid users of the recently launched hearing aids ReSound LiNX Quattro and Beltone Amaze in a future Android release.



“According to the World Health Organization, around 466 million people worldwide have disabling hearing loss. This number is expected to increase to 900 million people by the year 2050. Google is working with GN Hearing to create a new open specification for hearing aid streaming support on future versions of Android devices,” states Seang Chau, Vice President of Engineering at Google, in a press release.



Users will be able to connect and monitor their hearing aids, so they can get full advantages of their Android devices without using an intermediate device for streaming to their hearing aids. This will allow more people to call friends; and enjoy music and sound experiences, the companies explains in the release.



“We are honoured to partner with Google for this important development, which will enable direct streaming for even more hearing aid users through their Android devices. This is another example of how GN Hearing relentlessly strives to drive innovation forward by developing new products and solutions with unique benefits for hearing aid users and audiologists around the world”, says Anders Hedegaard, CEO, GN Hearing.