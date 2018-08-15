© alexskopje dreamstime.com

Managing director leaves Neways Electronics Riesa

Oliver Seifert, who has been the of Managing Director of Neways Electronics Riesa and Neways Electronics Děčίn since 2016, is leaving the EMS group on October 31, 2018.

"Under his leadership, the growth of the sites in Riesa (Germany) and Děčín (Czech Republic) was successfully continued, which contributed significantly to the recent growth of the entire group," says Huub van der Vrande, CEO of Neways Electronics International, in a press release.



Oliver Seifert has made the decision to seek new professional challenges outside the group. The company says it make a new annoucment regarding the succession soon. In the meantime, Huub van der Vrande (CEO) and Paul de Koning (CFO), supported by Adrie van Bragt (COO), will continue the business together with the management team from Riesa.