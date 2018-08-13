© mycronic Electronics Production | August 13, 2018
Mycronic lands order for two FPS6100 mask writers
Mycronic has signed an agreement with a customer in Asia for two FPS mask writers for the multi-purpose segment.
The order is for the FPS6100, which was introduced about two years ago, and the order value for each system is within the normal range of USD 2-5 million per system depending on system specifications. Delivery of the first system is planned for the first quarter of 2019 and the second for the fourth quarter of the same year, a press release reads.
Within the multi-purpose segment, uses of photomasks include electronic packaging, touch-screens and MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems), and the market complements Mycronic’s mask writers for advanced displays.
”The FPS series is well-established within the industry as the leading mask writer within the multi-purpose segment and it is gratifying that the customer, already a user of our FPS system, is now choosing to install an additional two systems,” says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic, in the press release.
