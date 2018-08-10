© ericsson Electronics Production | August 10, 2018
Ericsson ups its US investments to meet growing demand for 5G
To support the accelerated build out of 5G in the United States, Ericsson will increase its investment in the market.
The investments will fall into two categories. Firstly the company will increase research and development work done close to customers in the US. Secondly, Ericsson aims increase flexibility to shorten the timeline for new product introduction and product delivery to customers. With this the company aims to recruit new expertise from the US, complementing the company’s existing employees in the region.
“The United States is our largest market, accounting for a quarter of Ericsson’s business over the last seven years. To serve the demand of these fast-moving service providers, we are strengthening our investment in the US to be even closer to our customers and meet their accelerated 5G deployment plans,” says Börje Ekholm, president and CEO of Ericsson, in a press release.
Ericsson predicts that 5G subscriptions will reach the 150 million-mark, accounting for 48 percent of all mobile subscriptions in North America by the end of 2023.
In late 2017, Ericsson opened the Austin ASIC Design Center in Austin, Texas, to focus on core microelectronics of 5G radio base stations to accelerate the path to 5G commercialization. The 15’000-square-feet will have 80 employees once fully staffed.
Ericsson will also open a new software development center with baseband focus in 2018, employing more than 200 software engineers once fully operational.
Beginning in 2019, both of these facilities will introduce 5G products and software features into the Ericsson portfolio, and will be available for customers globally, including in the US.
Additionally, Ericsson will increase its investment in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation, employing around 100 specialists in North America by the end of 2018. This team will work on utilizing AI technologies to accelerate automation, examine product road maps and explore new business opportunities.
New product introduction and manufacturing in the US
To make 5G products available to customers as fast as possible, Ericsson will also begin manufacturing in the US in the fourth quarter of 2018. Initially, Ericsson will work with a production partner and the first radios for the US will be produced before the end of 2018.
Comments