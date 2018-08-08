© evertiq

Nordson SELECT appoints Envoy as Brazilian distributor

Nordson SELECT has appointed Envoy Imp. Com. e Rep Ltda. as a distributor for the entire Nordson SELECT product portfolio throughout Brazil.

With offices in San Paulo and Manaus, Envoy serves the strategic areas for PCB assembly and is a supplier to the Brazilian market.



Adam Streeter, Mexico, Central America and South America Sales/Service Manager for Nordson SELECT stated, “We are delighted to have Envoy as members of our sales organization with their vast sales and technical support team.” Streeter added, “In addition, Edwin Costa and the entire Envoy team brings to the table their extensive in-depth background in electronics materials and assembly chemicals, technical process knowledge and electronic assembly solutions.”