© BMW Electronics Production | August 01, 2018
BMW Group investing €1 billion in new Hungarian facility
The BMW Group continues to expand its production network in Europe, with a new facility to be built in Hungary, close to the town of Debrecen.
It will come at an investment of approximately EUR 1 billion, offer capacity of up to 150’000 units a year and create over 1’000 new jobs.
“The BMW Group’s decision to build this new plant reaffirms our perspective for global growth. After significant investments in China, Mexico and the USA, we are now strengthening our activities in Europe to maintain a worldwide balance of production between Asia, America and our home continent,” said Harald Krüger, Chairman of the BMW AG Board of Management, in a press release.
As Mr. Krüger points out, Europe is the BMW Group’s largest production location. In 2018 alone the group is investing more than EUR 1 billion in its German sites to upgrade and prepare them for electric mobility.
Oliver Zipse, BMW AG Board Member for Production, added: “In the future, every BMW Group plant in Europe will be equipped to produce electrified as well as conventional vehicles. Our new plant in Hungary will also be able to manufacture both combustion and electrified BMW models – all on a single production line.”
Europe is the most important market for the BMW Group. In 2017 it accounted for almost 45% of all vehicle sales, with 1.1 million units sold.
“The BMW Group’s decision to build this new plant reaffirms our perspective for global growth. After significant investments in China, Mexico and the USA, we are now strengthening our activities in Europe to maintain a worldwide balance of production between Asia, America and our home continent,” said Harald Krüger, Chairman of the BMW AG Board of Management, in a press release.
As Mr. Krüger points out, Europe is the BMW Group’s largest production location. In 2018 alone the group is investing more than EUR 1 billion in its German sites to upgrade and prepare them for electric mobility.
Oliver Zipse, BMW AG Board Member for Production, added: “In the future, every BMW Group plant in Europe will be equipped to produce electrified as well as conventional vehicles. Our new plant in Hungary will also be able to manufacture both combustion and electrified BMW models – all on a single production line.”
Europe is the most important market for the BMW Group. In 2017 it accounted for almost 45% of all vehicle sales, with 1.1 million units sold.
Contract prices in NAND Flash market will keep falling in 2H18 The latest analysis on the NAND Flash market by DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce, forecasts that the ASP of NAND Flash will drop by around 10% QoQ respectively in 3Q18 and 4Q18.
ebm-papst invests in new plant in China With a ground-breaking ceremony, ebm-papst started the construction of a new plant...
BMW Group investing €1 billion in new Hungarian facility The BMW Group continues to expand its production network in Europe, with a new facility to...
Chinese smartphones to take the lead on the global market Chinese smartphones to break the dominance of Korean and American brands in the global...
Sungrow opens new factory for India base Sungrow, an inverter solution supplier for renewables, has officially opened its new...
Global sales revenue of DRAM modules grew 69% in 2017 DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce, reports that the global sales revenue of DRAM...
GomSpace signs contract to supply nanosatellites to Kleos Space GomSpace A/S, a subsidiary of GomSpace Group AB, and Kleos Space S.A. have signed a...
Cemtrex receives over $20M in new orders Cemtrex announces that the company has received over USD 20 million in new orders in its...
Motortronics acquires Fairford Electronics Motortronics, a manufacturierof solid state AC motor controls and motor protection products...
SEMI: 'Billings remain robust' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.49...
Additive manufacturing partnership for space applications Oerlikon and RUAG Space, a division of the technology Group RUAG, signed a Memorandum...
NKT with more staff in Kaunas Power cable manufacturer NKT upped the headcount estimate for its Service Centre in Kaunas...
GKN Aerospace signs MoU for new wiring facility in India GKN Fokker Elmo and the State of Maharashtra (India) have signed an MOU for investment in...
Lockheed Martin hires 1'800 employee for F-35 program Lockheed Martin announces that the company has hired more than 1’800 new employees in...
Incap Estonia receives latest version of ISO 13485:2016 The EMS provider announces that its factory in Kuressaare, Estonia, has successfully passed...
Metropolis in California to become a pilot city for automated driving Bosch and Daimler are speeding up the development of fully-automated and driverless...
Temporary short-time work despite highest order backlog in 10 years As of August 1, 2018, CeoTronics AG will introduce max. three months of...
Sigma Connectivity opens new R&D office in the US Sigma Connectivity Inc, Sigma Connectivity AB’s US subsidiary, opened its first office in San...
Continued growth for German PCB manufacturers Turnover (per working day) for PCB manufacturers in the D/A/CH region was 3.6 percent...
Kitron invests further - planning a new production facility Building on the strong performance in Lithuania, EMS provider Kitron is now planning...
Fresenius invests in Israeli medical device company Fresenius Medical Care Ventures, the venture capital unit of Fresenius Medical Care...
Faulhaber acquires Dimatech SA As from July 19, 2018 Faulhaber Drive Systems acquires the Dimatech SA,a Swiss...
Continental begins construction of Lithuanian plant Continental expand its European production capacities with a groundbreaking ceremony for its...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments