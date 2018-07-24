© mailthepic dreamstime.com Electronics Production | July 24, 2018
Sigma Connectivity opens new R&D office in the US
Sigma Connectivity Inc, Sigma Connectivity AB’s US subsidiary, opened its first office in San Jose, California in 2015, and now its time to expand with a new office in San Diego.
In its first three years the company has successfully increased Sigma Connectivity’s presence and business in the United States, which now represents a significant share of the company’s total net sales. On August 1st, they will open the doors of a new office in San Diego, California, which will become Sigma Connectivity’s fifth office worldwide, a press release reads.
“The unique history and capabilities of Sigma Connectivity’s global team have been very appealing to our Silicon Valley customers, as well as to our customers across the rest of the United States. We have exceeded our targets and are now embarking on the next phase of our growth plan,” Ismo Karali, VP, Sigma Connectivity Inc, says in the press release.
The new office will serve as Sigma Connectivity’s engineering home base in the United States.
“By establishing a strong local engineering team in Southern California, we will significantly improve our capability to serve our North American customers and long-term business partners,” says Per Kristiansson, Technical Account Manager, Sigma Connectivity Inc.
