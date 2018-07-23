© Kitron

Kitron invests further - planning a new production facility

Building on the strong performance in Lithuania, EMS provider Kitron is now planning to expand its Eastern European presence and has signed a letter of intent for a production facility in northern Poland.

Construction of the new – 8'000 square meter – facility is planned to start in the fourth quarter, and production is scheduled to start by the third quarter next year. The company intends to hire a staff of about one hundred for the first year of operation, and this is expected to increase significantly over the coming years, potentially reaching about 500 employees, according to a press release from the company.



"This is a major step for Kitron. We have seen strong growth, particularly for our Lithuanian operation, and we see the need to increase capacity. Therefore, we're excited to announce the plans for a state-of-the-art production facility in Poland," said Peter Nilsson, CEO of Kitron.



The plan is for a leased facility, purpose-built for Kitron. Investments and capacity increase will occur gradually over a period of about five years. Total expenditure over this period is forecast to be approximately EUR 15 million and is expected to be handled within the annual capital expenditure range of 2-3% of revenue previously indicated by the company.