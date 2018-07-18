© bosch

Bosch expands engineering center with EUR 120 million

Bosch Group’s Budapest Engineering Center is the group’s largest European development centre, and with the EUR 120 million investment engineers will develop Bosch’s self-driving systems on the brand new 90’000 square meters campus.

Bosch Group is an international supplier of diverse technologies and services. The group is active in four business areas: mobility solutions, industrial technology, consumer goods, and energy and building technology. It has approximately 402,000 employees worldwide, 62,500 of whom are active in research and development.



Bosch has been present in Hungary since 1889 and the Hungarian Bosch Group currently employs more than 14,000 people. The Budapest Engineering Center, active since 2005, has more than 24 departments and more than 2’400 employees. It is the second biggest European R&D site after Bosch's German unit.



”The dynamic evolution of the centre that works on projects including ABS, ESP, airbag, engine control, and automatized parking systems, and the next-generation development projects justified purchasing the new lot next to the current Bosch campus”, the group writes in a press release.



The new Bosch campus will be built on 90’000 square metres, in two phases and will be able to host 1’800 employees. In the first phase, the main building that is going to house creative spaces, innovation zones, relaxation areas, a conference room, and an employee cafeteria will be built. Laboratories will also be constructed in the first phase, by 2021, including a special chamber able to fit an entire car, allowing for unique measurement capacities. The new, green-roof campus and the present campus building that opened five years ago will be connected by a footbridge.



In addition, a 10’000 square metre test track for the ultrasound, radar, and camera-based testing of driving support systems is a priority element of the investment.