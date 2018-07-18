© Lockheed Martin

Terma and BAE Systems sign price agreement for F-35

Terma and BAE Systems have signed a long-term price agreement for the manufacture of composite skins for all three variants of the F-35.

Terma has been collaborating with BAE Systems on the F-35 program since 2006 when the two companies signed a Letter of Intent for future partnership. In 2009, a contract was signed for the delivery of composite manufactured parts for the F-35.



Jens Maaløe, President & CEO, Terma, said: “This new signing further confirms Terma’s strong position on the F-35 program and shows how collaboration can benefit Terma, BAE Systems, and the F-35 program as a whole. Through a major investment program over the past three years, Terma today offers one of Europe’s most advanced and high-tech production facilities for the development and manufacture of composite parts for the aircraft industry.”



The new agreement is a continuation of a long-term agreement signed in 2013 covering the manufacture of Large Composite Skins for the Horizontal and Vertical Tail on all variants of the F-35. The agreement includes the latest F-35 LRIP 12-14 program of record.