© manz

Manz: Major order for pilot line for laser structuring of sheet metal

Manz has received a major order for a pilot line for laser structuring of sheet metal worth more than 20 million euros from one of the largest iron and steel conglomerates in the world.

After developing the feasible technological route of manufacturing and the requirements for the process functions, the customer cooperated with TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG and developed the preliminary concept for the manufacturing technology. Based on this concept, Manz AG’s Solar segment has developed a continuous laser structuring process for sheet metal with the main frame coming from the laser structuring process in the production of thin-film solar modules.



This process has been further developed by Manz together with TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG and the customer. The core of this approach is structuring sheet metal from a coil by means of laser in a continuous process. The structured sheet metal will be used in electrical components with a significantly increased efficiency, a press release reads.



Martin Drasch, responsible for the Solar business segment as COO at Manz AG, comments: "The major order from one of the largest iron and steel companies in the world, impressively demonstrates Manz AG's innovative capability. With our long-lasting experience in the Solar business segment, we understand the demands of the industry in laser structuring: high throughput with very high precision and quality in the laser structuring process. On a large scale production area, we will be able to guarantee laser structuring in the micrometer range by means of integrated vision and closed loop control systems. The line will be the first of its kind in the world and will offer corresponding potential for equipping additional steel plants."