© Yxlon

Yxlon expands with new climate chambers

Responding to the growing demand for CT metrology applications, Yxlon International has invested in four additional climate chambers in Hamburg (Germany).

Two chambers are dedicated to R&D for new and ongoing technology development; the other two are part of production, where the Yxlon FF20/35 CT metrology systems are fine-tuned for accuracy.



Computed tomography is the only technology capable of properly measuring and analysing even internal structures of parts, a press release states. Hundreds of high-resolution X-ray images taken from all angles are used to reconstruct a three-dimensional CT volume, which can then be visualised and edited with suitable software. Modern X-ray technology and sophisticated detectors can scan down to micro- and even nanometer scales. This makes them especially well-suited for the requirements of electronics manufacturing and new production technologies such as 3D printing — fields that require particular precision.



The Yxlon climate chambers maintain a temperature of 20°C +/- 1°C, both stabilising the test objects stored in the room before inspection and preventing temperature fluctuations within the inspection cabinet when the loading door is opened before and after scans. They therefore qualify as class 3 measuring rooms according to VDI/VDE 2627.