JA Solar gets loan for Vietnam expansion

JA Solar Vietnam secures long-term buyer credit loan facility with China Minsheng Bank Corporation Limited Shijiazhuang Branch for the procurement of equipment at its Vietnam facility.

JA Solar Vietnam had entered into a long-term buyer credit loan agreement with China Minsheng Bank Corporation Limited Shijiazhuang Branch. The loan is set to fund the procurement of equipment at JA Solar Vietnam’s 1.5 GW wafer manufacturing facility, a press release states.



Under the terms of the loan agreement, JA Solar was provided with a loan facility of up to USD 68'396'100 with a seven-year term. In addition, the manufacturer had signed a guarantee agreement, under which the JA Solar will provide corporate guarantee against the loan facility.