SMT & Inspection | July 11, 2006
Dage presents new CT Option
Dage Precision Industries announces that it has successfully developed a computerized tomography (CT) option for its XiDAT XD7600NT digital x-ray inspection system.
This new CT option is available for XD7600NT x-ray inspection system and further refines its outstanding performance with volumetric reconstruction of solder joints. Computerized tomography is an imaging method employing tomography whereby digital geometric processing is used to generate a three-dimensional (3D) image model of an object from a large series of individual two-dimensional (2D) x-ray images, or slices, taken about a single axis of rotation.
This new CT capability is available as an option with new systems and is ideally suited for analytical analysis of interconnections for critical applications such as stacked die, MEMS, package-in-package and package-on-package. When equipped with this new CT option, the XD7600NT has the ability to very quickly and easily convert between 2D and 3D modes for different inspection applications, is capable of ultra fast image reconstruction, and of reconstructing a high number image slices up to 1,440.
