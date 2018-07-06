© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com Electronics Production | July 06, 2018
AST&Science gets investment for satellite technology
The global marketing company Cisneros has made an equity investment in AST&Science which will accelerate development and deployment AST&Science’s patented low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellite technology.
AST&Science is a technology company founded by space industry entrepreneur Abel Avellan. His latest venture will use AST&Science’s patented technology to transform the way LEO satellites are designed, manufactured, launched and used in space to enable a broad range of commercial and defense applications.
Cisneros was founded in 1929 and is a global marketing company. Cisneros Media produces content in 12 languages that is distributed in over 100 countries, reaching over half a billion people globally.
“Cisneros’ deep and broad experience in media and telecoms, which includes the launching of DirectTV in Latin America, will provide a very valuable perspective as we prepare to launch our space technologies to market,” said Avellan in a press release.
Earlier this year, AST&Science acquired a controlling interest in the European satellite company NanoAvionics. The company is also investing USD 25 million to build an additional manufacturing facility in the United States for high-volume production of its ultra-small satellites, called Microns.
“Investing in AST&Science fits perfectly within our focus as a company. At Cisneros we thrive at building global businesses. Through AST&Science we will help to create market disruption through the use of satellites once again”, said Adriana Cisneros, CEO of Cisneros.
Cisneros was founded in 1929 and is a global marketing company. Cisneros Media produces content in 12 languages that is distributed in over 100 countries, reaching over half a billion people globally.
“Cisneros’ deep and broad experience in media and telecoms, which includes the launching of DirectTV in Latin America, will provide a very valuable perspective as we prepare to launch our space technologies to market,” said Avellan in a press release.
Earlier this year, AST&Science acquired a controlling interest in the European satellite company NanoAvionics. The company is also investing USD 25 million to build an additional manufacturing facility in the United States for high-volume production of its ultra-small satellites, called Microns.
“Investing in AST&Science fits perfectly within our focus as a company. At Cisneros we thrive at building global businesses. Through AST&Science we will help to create market disruption through the use of satellites once again”, said Adriana Cisneros, CEO of Cisneros.
AST&Science gets investment for satellite technology The global marketing company Cisneros has made an equity investment in AST&Science...
The Healthcare supply chain needs a technology revolution Think about the number of items you use in your daily life that are more than 20 years...
Panel shipments show improvements in June Global TV panel shipments reached 23.52 million in May, a 9.1% growth over the previous...
Doosan invests in Hungarian copper foil production The South Korean company is to build a new plant in Tatabánya Industrial Park in Hungary...
Symphony opens new robotic operations centre in Krakow Symphony Ventures, the global services firm specialising in Robotic Process Automation...
Praxair sells European assets to Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation Praxair, Inc. is an industrial gas company who has signed an agreement to sell the majority...
LPKF increases revenue and order intake in 1H/2018 According to preliminary figures, LPKF Laser & Electronics AG generated revenue of EUR...
Multi million offshore cable project to Norwegian NKT NKT has been awarded a contract by Ørsted of over EUR 145 million to supply more than...
Global memory market likely to reshuffle with UMC win United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) filed a lawsuit against Micron Technology...
AeroVironment and Nasa build first drone to fly on Mars Nasa’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and AeroVironment is collaborating to build the first...
NETA SMT new Viscom AG partner in the Czech Republic and Slovakia Viscom AG is now represented by a sales partner in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. The...
Delft university orders Veeco ALD system The Materials for Energy Conversion and Storage Group (MECS) at Delft University of...
Chinese suppliers may start selloff of modules due to the oversupply The Chinese domestic solar market has been shirking after the release of new PV policy. Faced with the oversupply, Chinese module makers will seek ways to export the excessive products, or even sell off the products to...
North American PCB industry growth increases Industry shipments and orders for the North American Printed Circuit Board (PCB industry )in...
1'500 Taiwan manufacturing jobs to go at HTC Smartphone manufacturer HTC said it would cut 1'500 jobs in its manufacturing unit in...
UniCredit provides financing to Samsung SDI in Hungary UniCredit has closed a EUR 300 million financing to Samsung SDI. The manufacturer of...
Voltabox acquires lithium-ion battery systems maker Navitas... Germany-headquartered Voltabox AG decided to purchase all shares in Navitas...
LPKF secures orders from solar industry German equipment manufacturer LPKF has secured further major orders from an...
China accounted for 7 of top 10 leading smartphone suppliers in 2017 IC Insights shows a final 2017 ranking of the top smartphone leaders in terms of unit...
Thales Alenia Space helps monitor land surface temperature Thales Alenia Space in Spain partners with OHB System AG in the Land Surface...
Foxconn breaks ground on USD 10bn Wisconsin investment EMS-giant Foxconn Electronics has held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new LCD panel...
Facebook throws Aquila project in the bin The social media giant launched its project Aquila in 2014, with the purpose to give internet...
China’s semi capex forecast to be five times more than in 2015 Chinese semi firms to spend USD 11.0 billion in capex this year, up from only USD 2.2...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments