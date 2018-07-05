© LPKF (nur zu Illustrationszwecken) Electronics Production | July 05, 2018
LPKF increases revenue and order intake in 1H/2018
According to preliminary figures, LPKF Laser & Electronics AG generated revenue of EUR 58 million in the first half of the year, 30% above the previous year's period. In the second quarter, revenue reached EUR 38 million, which corresponds to an increase of 90% compared to Q2 2017.
At EUR 72 million, incoming orders after six months were also up on the previous year (+ 15%). They were marked by several major individual orders. Orders on hand also increased further, reaching EUR 52 million as of June 30, 2018 (+ 14% year-on-year). This results in a book-to-bill ratio of 1.2.
The Management Board sees the positive quarterly figures as confirmation that the company is making good progress on the planned path towards revenue growth and profitability, a press release states.
The company confirms its forecast for 2018 and the following years. Assuming a stable development of the global economy, the Management Board continues to expect consolidated sales of between EUR 103 million and EUR 108 million and a return on capital employed (ROCE) of between 2 and 7% for 2018. An EBIT margin of up to 6% is assumed. LPKF aims to achieve a ROCE of between 10 and 15% by 2020.
