© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com Electronics Production | July 04, 2018
Delft university orders Veeco ALD system
The Materials for Energy Conversion and Storage Group (MECS) at Delft University of Technology has ordered its Fiji F200 Plasma-Enhanced Atomic Layer Deposition (PE-ALD) system from Veeco Instruments.
“Our colleagues with the Kavli Nanolab at Delft have reported great success working with the Fiji F200 for their nanotechnology R&D, and we are confident the system’s capabilities will also serve us well as we pursue new materials for sustainable energy applications,” said Fokko Mulder, professor of applied sciences and integrated energy systems at Delft University of Technology. “In particular, we were drawn to the Fiji’s world-class reputation, flexible PE-ALD system architecture, and excellent service and support backed by the technical expertise of Veeco’s ALD scientists. After evaluating different options, the Fiji F200 proved the best platform to meet our advanced experimentation needs.”
“The MECS group is one of the top research departments in the world working to meet the growing demand for renewable sources and energy storage solutions,” said Gerry Blumenstock, vice president and general manager of MBE and ALD products at Veeco. “We look forward to helping Professor Mulder and his team at Delft to maximize the benefits of ALD for this important research.”
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, global energy consumption will increase by 28 percent between 2015 and 2040, and renewables are the fastest-growing energy source with adoption expected to increase by an average of 2.3 percent each year through 2040, a press release from Veeco states. The intermittent nature of renewables is also driving the importance of advanced energy storage research and solutions. The global market for energy storage of renewables is predicted by Navigant Research to grow exponentially from its current nascent stage to reach USD 23 billion by 2026.
“The MECS group is one of the top research departments in the world working to meet the growing demand for renewable sources and energy storage solutions,” said Gerry Blumenstock, vice president and general manager of MBE and ALD products at Veeco. “We look forward to helping Professor Mulder and his team at Delft to maximize the benefits of ALD for this important research.”
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, global energy consumption will increase by 28 percent between 2015 and 2040, and renewables are the fastest-growing energy source with adoption expected to increase by an average of 2.3 percent each year through 2040, a press release from Veeco states. The intermittent nature of renewables is also driving the importance of advanced energy storage research and solutions. The global market for energy storage of renewables is predicted by Navigant Research to grow exponentially from its current nascent stage to reach USD 23 billion by 2026.
Global memory market likely to reshuffle with UMC win United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) filed a lawsuit against Micron Technology...
AeroVironment and Nasa build first drone to fly on Mars Nasa’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and AeroVironment is collaborating to build the first...
NETA SMT new Viscom AG partner in the Czech Republic and Slovakia Viscom AG is now represented by a sales partner in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. The...
Delft university orders Veeco ALD system The Materials for Energy Conversion and Storage Group (MECS) at Delft University of...
Chinese suppliers may start selloff of modules due to the oversupply The Chinese domestic solar market has been shirking after the release of new PV policy. Faced with the oversupply, Chinese module makers will seek ways to export the excessive products, or even sell off the products to...
North American PCB industry growth increases Industry shipments and orders for the North American Printed Circuit Board (PCB industry )in...
1'500 Taiwan manufacturing jobs to go at HTC Smartphone manufacturer HTC said it would cut 1'500 jobs in its manufacturing unit in...
UniCredit provides financing to Samsung SDI in Hungary UniCredit has closed a EUR 300 million financing to Samsung SDI. The manufacturer of...
Voltabox acquires lithium-ion battery systems maker Navitas... Germany-headquartered Voltabox AG decided to purchase all shares in Navitas...
LPKF secures orders from solar industry German equipment manufacturer LPKF has secured further major orders from an...
China accounted for 7 of top 10 leading smartphone suppliers in 2017 IC Insights shows a final 2017 ranking of the top smartphone leaders in terms of unit...
Thales Alenia Space helps monitor land surface temperature Thales Alenia Space in Spain partners with OHB System AG in the Land Surface...
Foxconn breaks ground on USD 10bn Wisconsin investment EMS-giant Foxconn Electronics has held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new LCD panel...
Facebook throws Aquila project in the bin The social media giant launched its project Aquila in 2014, with the purpose to give internet...
China’s semi capex forecast to be five times more than in 2015 Chinese semi firms to spend USD 11.0 billion in capex this year, up from only USD 2.2...
Rehm invests in Germany Rehm Thermal Systems continues to invest in its headquarters in Blaubeuren...
Majority of US and UK workers positive over AI benefits 74 percent of US workers and 67 percent of UK workers see artificial intelligence (AI) as a...
Iskraemeco opens new production line To meet rising demand for smart electricity meters, Iskraemeco recently installed a...
New Quadra 5 x-ray inspection unit at OSI Electronics UK EMS-provider OSI Electronics UK, a subsidiary of Californian based OSI Electronics, has installed a...
Neways partners in INTER-IoTand IoF2020 projects The EMS provider Neways Electronics is partner in two major European projects in the...
Bosch invests EUR 1 billion in German chip plant The European chip manufacturer has started building a new factory in Dresden (Germany)...
UK: Underlying number of insolvencies at highest quarterly level since 1Q/14 "Underlying corporate insolvencies rose by 13 percent in 1Q/2018 compared to...
Danish founder of robot business starts new company Bruno Hansen co-founded the danish robot company Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR), and has...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments