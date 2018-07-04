© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

Delft university orders Veeco ALD system

The Materials for Energy Conversion and Storage Group (MECS) at Delft University of Technology has ordered its Fiji F200 Plasma-Enhanced Atomic Layer Deposition (PE-ALD) system from Veeco Instruments.

“Our colleagues with the Kavli Nanolab at Delft have reported great success working with the Fiji F200 for their nanotechnology R&D, and we are confident the system’s capabilities will also serve us well as we pursue new materials for sustainable energy applications,” said Fokko Mulder, professor of applied sciences and integrated energy systems at Delft University of Technology. “In particular, we were drawn to the Fiji’s world-class reputation, flexible PE-ALD system architecture, and excellent service and support backed by the technical expertise of Veeco’s ALD scientists. After evaluating different options, the Fiji F200 proved the best platform to meet our advanced experimentation needs.”



“The MECS group is one of the top research departments in the world working to meet the growing demand for renewable sources and energy storage solutions,” said Gerry Blumenstock, vice president and general manager of MBE and ALD products at Veeco. “We look forward to helping Professor Mulder and his team at Delft to maximize the benefits of ALD for this important research.”



According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, global energy consumption will increase by 28 percent between 2015 and 2040, and renewables are the fastest-growing energy source with adoption expected to increase by an average of 2.3 percent each year through 2040, a press release from Veeco states. The intermittent nature of renewables is also driving the importance of advanced energy storage research and solutions. The global market for energy storage of renewables is predicted by Navigant Research to grow exponentially from its current nascent stage to reach USD 23 billion by 2026.