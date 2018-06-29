© Facebook

Facebook throws Aquila project in the bin

The social media giant launched its project Aquila in 2014, with the purpose to give internet access to all people on our earth. Now Facebook has chosen to scrap the project.

In a blog post the Facebook employee Yael Maguire shares the information that Facebook will no longer be developing the Aquila aircraft. The project has been about developing next-generation connectivity technologies, such as the HAPS-system (High Altitude Platform Station) Aquila.



When Facebook started developing the aircraft needed to give the globe access to the internet, not many companies were involved in the area, according to Yael Maguire. But now there is. So Facebook will stop designing and building their own aircraft, to close their facility in Bridgewater, and instead partner with companies such as Airbus.