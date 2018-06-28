© Iskraemeco Electronics Production | June 28, 2018
Iskraemeco opens new production line
To meet rising demand for smart electricity meters, Iskraemeco recently installed a new production line at the company’s headquarters in Kranj.
With the new production line, Iskraemeco will be able to increase its production capacities for the production of smart electricity metres for German customers. The line's capacity is 520 smart metres per shift, a press release states. On an annual basis, Iskraemeco will be able to deliver between 300'000 and 350'000 electricity metres to German customers.
The production line was entirely designed and manufactured in Slovenia.
Iskraemeco recorded at 40 percent growth in revenue in 2017. The new production line will enable the company to further grow its business and expand to new markets, the press release continued.
The production line was entirely designed and manufactured in Slovenia.
Iskraemeco recorded at 40 percent growth in revenue in 2017. The new production line will enable the company to further grow its business and expand to new markets, the press release continued.
China’s semi capex forecast to be five times more than in 2015 Chinese semi firms to spend USD 11.0 billion in capex this year, up from only USD 2.2...
Rehm invests in Germany Rehm Thermal Systems continues to invest in its headquarters in Blaubeuren...
Majority of US and UK workers positive over AI benefits 74 percent of US workers and 67 percent of UK workers see artificial intelligence (AI) as a...
Iskraemeco opens new production line To meet rising demand for smart electricity meters, Iskraemeco recently installed a...
New Quadra 5 x-ray inspection unit at OSI Electronics UK EMS-provider OSI Electronics UK, a subsidiary of Californian based OSI Electronics, has installed a...
Neways partners in INTER-IoTand IoF2020 projects The EMS provider Neways Electronics is partner in two major European projects in the...
Bosch invests EUR 1 billion in German chip plant The European chip manufacturer has started building a new factory in Dresden (Germany)...
UK: Underlying number of insolvencies at highest quarterly level since 1Q/14 "Underlying corporate insolvencies rose by 13 percent in 1Q/2018 compared to...
Danish founder of robot business starts new company Bruno Hansen co-founded the danish robot company Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR), and has...
Saab receives order for Sea Giraffe naval radars Saab has signed a contract for delivery of the multi-role naval radar Sea Giraffe AMB and...
Airbus: Severe impact of Brexit No Deal scenario on production Should the UK exit the EU next year without a deal, therefore leaving both the single market...
Nevs invests in electrified roads with acquisitions Both in Shanghai and Sweden, the electric car manufacturer Nevs wants to make intelligent...
Grundig in Bayreuth continues to rely on SMT In order to make their production more efficient and faster, Grundig Business...
3Q/18 contract price hike for server DRAM limited due to improved supply The shortfall in the supply of server DRAM may ease in the second half, as evidenced by the increasing average shipment fulfilment rate in the past several quarters, according to DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce.
Furuya Metal invests in Tsuchiura plant Furuya Metal Co., Ltd. will invest in enhancing the ruthenium (Ru) refining capability of its...
Faraday Future secures funding Faraday Future has confirmed the USD 2 billion of equity funding upon approval of the...
Incap's CEO Vesa Mäkelä to leave Incap Corporation's Board of Directors and the President and CEO Vesa Mäkelä have...
Kraken secures over USD 900,000 in contracts Kraken Robotics' German subsidiary, Kraken Robotik GmbH, has secured over USD...
RUAG Space flies in Copernicus satellite fleet The next eight Sentinel environmental satellites of the European Earth Observation...
New Automationware facility in Italy Automationware has acquired a new manufacturing plant in the industrial area of Maerne di...
Understanding current component shortages - and how to survive them Managing 700,000 parts across 27,000 suppliers at any given time provides us with unique...
Eutron adds new equipment Pradalung-based Eutron has completed the renewal of its SMT lines installing 3 new Fuji...
Pro Design partners with Missing Link Electronics Pro Design, supplier of high-end FPGA systems, has teamed up with Missing Link Electronics...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments