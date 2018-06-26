© Nevs Electronics Production | June 26, 2018
Nevs invests in electrified roads with acquisitions
Both in Shanghai and Sweden, the electric car manufacturer Nevs wants to make intelligent, electrical ways a reality. The company has completed acquisitions in Sweden to get there.
In connection with the construction of Nevs new car factory and innovation center in Shangahi, the company recently launched their Tri-network, a network of transport, energy and information.
Tri-network can be described as an ecosystem with intelligent electrical pathways. The idea is that the joint work on transport networks, energy networks and information networks will give rise to new ideas and new business models, which in turn can develop the electric vehicle industry. This business will be developed in the "Nevs Shanghai Industrial Base", which was officially opened on June 20, 2018.
Two important pieces in the Tri-network are the skills of Swedish companies Elways and Mimer, which Kai-Johan Jiang and Nevs now have acquired.
”Nevs has already been at the forefront of tri-network technology through the acquisition of Saab Automobile and now we continue with Elway and Mimer”, said Kai-Johan Jiang in a press release.
Gunnar Asplund, founder of Elways, stands behind the technical solution for the roads, which means that electric cars can be supplied with electricity directly from the road, known as conductive charge. That eliminates the current limitation of batteries and increases the number of electric vehicles.
"This technology makes it possible for electric cars to use lower capacity batteries and thus lower weight, which makes electric cars less expensive than conventional vehicles in terms of purchase price and operating costs," explained Gunnar Asplund.
In order to promote the development of self-propelled cars, Elways will integrate the electrified road technology along with Mimer's database management and built-in data processing solutions to provide real-time transport data delivery vehicles.
