North American semi equipment industry posts May 2018 billings

North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.70 billion in billings worldwide in May 2018 (three-month average basis), according to the May Equipment Market Data Subscription (EMDS) Billings Report published today by SEMI.

Billings (3-mo. avg) Year-Over-Year December 2017 $2,398.4 28.3% January 2018 $2,370.1 27.5% February 2018 $2,417.8 22.5% March 2018 $2,431.8 16.9% April 2018 (final) $2,689.9 25.9% May 2018 (prelim) $2,705.8 19.2%

The billings figure is 0.6% higher than the final April 2018 level of USD 2.69 billion, and is 19.2% higher than the May 2017 billings level of USD 2.27 billion."May 2018 monthly global billings of North American equipment manufacturers exceeded last month's level to set yet another record," said Ajit Manocha, president and CEO of SEMI, in a press release. "Demand for semiconductor equipment remains strong on the back of smart, data-centric applications such as artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), big data, and edge computing."