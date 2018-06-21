© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Spirit Circuits to merge with subsidiaries

European PCB manufacturer, SCL PCB Solutions Group, says that it has completed the merger of its subsidiaries Ragworm and Stickleback with and into Spirit Circuits Ltd.

The merger — all three companies provide PCB services and solutions to the electronics manufacturing industry — is aimed at “simplifying and streamlining the group’s corporate and operational structure”, SCL PCB Solutions Grou explains in a press release.



While Stickleback is a specialist provider of high quality large-format PCBs, Ragworm provides a fast turnaround online ordering portal for small/medium volume prototype PCBs. Spirit Circuits offers small to medium volume PCB manufacturing & VAR services to European customers from its British manufacturing base.



Products from Ragworm will continue to be marketed under this brand name, whilst the Stickleback brand will be absorbed into Spirit Circuits.