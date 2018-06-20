© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com Electronics Production | June 20, 2018
Sanmina's Costa Mesa technology centre - AS9100D certified
EMS provider Sanmina says that it its technology center in Costa Mesa, California, has earned AS9100D certification for defense and aerospace manufacturing.
The AS9100D certification includes increased parts traceability, risk identification and mitigation, ensuring that the highest standards are in place for the production of mission-critical aerospace products. The new certification adds to a range of capabilities available at Sanmina's Costa Mesa facility, enabling defense and aerospace companies to prototype and launch advanced products with a complete range of services from one location.
"Achieving AS9100D certification at our Costa Mesa technology center helps us to better serve defense and aerospace organizations across Southern California and the Southwest," Sushil Dhiman, EVP of Operations for North America at Sanmina, says in a press release. "This certification, along with our complete range of services, simplifies the supply chain so that our customers can improve their time to market with leading-edge products."
