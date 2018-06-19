© Ventec

Ventec with a $300k investment plan for its German Service Center

Ventec International Group announces a USD 300’000 investment for its Central European facility in Kirchheimbolanden, Germany.

The plan includes an upgrade to the clean-room environment, an additional Yowshi diamond blade saw and the installation of an aluminum coil cutting line, the company disclose in a press release.



Following a period of sustained growth and a successful listing of Ventec International Group on the Taipei stock market in January 2018, the company is committed to further strengthen its German facility and team in Kirchheimbolanden as part of its phased and strategic investment plan across its network of service centres.



A USD 300’000 investment program at the German service centre has been approved for an upgraded clean room environment for prepreg panelisation and the installation of an additional diamond blade saw from Taiwanese manufacturer Yowshi, to increase laminate cutting capacity and flexibility, and shorten lead-times. Further investment is being made to the consumables business with the installation of an aluminum coil cutting line to improve capability and increase capacity for drill entry materials, the press release continues.



“We are experiencing unprecedented growth at Ventec and the German business unit is central to Ventec International Group’s global supply chain strategy. In line with the growth in demand, the investment in Germany will ensure an increase of our production capability, sustained quality assurance and continued reliability of on-time material delivery by creating the capacity and flexibility to deliver on our goals, whilst at the same time committing to sustain employment at the facility in Kirchheimbolanden,” says Mark Goodwin, COO EMEA & USA.