Kromberg & Schubert opens plant in Serbia

The German cable and cable harness manufacturer Kromberg & Schubert opens a new manufacturing facility in Kruševac (Serbia), investing EUR 20 million.

A further EUR 9 million investment is already planned for. Around 550 staff are scheduled to work at the Kruševac facility, local media writes.



During a local media event, the company also announced that an additional 200 people will be added by the end of the year. The factory will employ 2'500 people once it starts working at full capacity; by 2022.



The Serbian government provided Kromberg & Schubert with incentives of EUR 9.5 million and the town of Kruševac provided a 6.2 hectares plot of land and upgraded its infrastructure, a media report in ekapija states.