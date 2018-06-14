Obducat receives order from customer in Germany

Obducat AB's subsidiary, Obducat Europe GmbH, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has received an order from an existing customer in Germany, for the refurbishment and upgrade of 5 existing tools. The order value amounts to EUR 240'000.

The existing systems are used for resist coating, baking, cooling, cleaning and developing glass substrates. They will be installed again in the cleanroom facilities in customers’ R&D department.



The customer already has several lithography processing systems from Obducat Europe GmbH. Delivery of the upgraded systems is planned for end of 2018.