Aptiv completes acquisition of KUM

Aptiv PLC says that it has completed its acquisition of KUM, a provider of connectors and cable management solutions for a range of harsh-environment automotive applications.

"KUM is a great fit for our business and strengthens our leadership position in Asia Pacific and engineered components," said Kevin Clark, Aptiv president and chief executive officer. "We value KUM's deep customer relationships, and are confident in our ability to provide a quick and seamless transition for all key stakeholders."



Headquartered in Ulsan, South Korea, KUM enhances Aptiv's global market position and expands Aptiv's range of specialised connectors and cable management solutions. With a complementary footprint and product portfolio, KUM will be fully integrated into Aptiv's existing Asia Pacific operations.