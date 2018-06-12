Panasonic sells its entire holding in Gorenje

On June 8, 2018, Gorenje d.d. received a notification that Panasonic Corporation had accepted the takeover offer by the company Hisense Luxembourg Holding.

The takeover offer was in regards to all shares held by Panasonic, representing 10.74% of all Gorenje shares. After the closing of the transaction, Panasonic Corporation will no longer hold any ownership in the household appliance manufacturer.