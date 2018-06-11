Dorigo Systems set to grow with new manufacturing facility

© Dorigo Systems

Canadian EMS provider, Dorigo Systems, recently celebrated its 30th anniversary and at the same time unveiled its plans for a new corporate headquarters located in South Burnaby in British Columbia.

The company has grown significantly since it was established by Mark Pillon back in 1988, to over 100 employees working in 45'000 square feet of manufacturing space. Now, moving on to the next chapter in the company's history, Dorigo plans to move to a custom-built manufacturing facility with over 105'000 square feet located in the Glenlyon Business Park in the Fall of 2019, the company informs via a press release."This state-of-the art manufacturing facility represents continued stability and ongoing success for Dorigo Systems," said Mark Pillon, P.Eng. and President. "Our vision is to operate a world-class facility for years to come to best service the needs of our growing customer base.""We take great pride in the investment we are making in this new facility as we know it will show stability and confidence in our ability to manufacture the highest quality electronics," Pillon continues in the press release. "It represents my vision for the company's growth now and into the future."