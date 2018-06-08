© Norbit - CEO Per Jørgen Weisethaunet Electronics Production | June 08, 2018
Norbit establishes ‘Oceans’ business unit
The Norwegian company is targeting the global offshore, maritime and aquaculture markets through the establishment of a new business unit called Norbit Oceans.
Through the creation of this new business unit, Norbit gathers its ocean-related companies, competence, technology and R&D capacity under one umbrella, with the aim of creating a global supplier of technology, products, solutions, and services for the entire ocean space domain, the company discloses in a press release.
Norbit Oceans will include the following;
Norbit Subsea AS, which provides wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications and subsea leakage detection for the oil and gas and maritime industries.
Norbit Aptomar AS, which provides integrated field monitoring services for the marine and offshore industries. Norbit acquired the company from a group of venture investors last year.
Norbit Aqua; a range of specialized solutions for the aquaculture industries, including high power submersible and dimmable multispectral lights for fisheries and cage-based farming.
Norbit Defense; customized underwater acoustics, radar and camera command and control systems and naval intelligent antenna systems for submarines and surface vessels.
“Our engineers have developed a range of groundbreaking technologies, products, and solutions that enable effective and safe operations in their specific industry segments. Bringing together the best engineers, knowledge, and technology from several different markets enables us to offer technology, products, solutions, and services across the entire ocean space domain,” says Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, chairman and group CEO of Norbit.
