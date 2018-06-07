© ZESTRON Electronics Production | June 07, 2018
Zenstron Japan increases global footprint with new HQ
The provider of high precision cleaning products for the electronics industry, has purchased a new facility located in Kanagawa, Japan, expanding its capabilities on the Japanese market.
Zestron opened its first Technical Centre in Japan back in 2013 – back then the company just had 168 square metres of floor space. Now, with approximately 1’000 square metres of floor space, the newly purchased facility offers offices, technical and analytical labs, and warehousing, the company informs via a press release.
The continued success of the Japan operation has enabled the team to grow and expand. “This investment is a testament to the commitment and dedication of Zenstron to provide the best in high precision cleaning products, services and training solutions to the industry,” says Daido Sawairi, General Manager, Zenstron Japan, in the press release. “We invite our customers and industry manufacturers to visit our site and understand how our revolutionary, water-based product technologies can solve the industries’ toughest cleaning challenges.”
