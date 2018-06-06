© Ministry of Economic Development of the Republic of Tatarstan Electronics Production | June 06, 2018
New Haier factory in Russia
Chinese home appliance manufacturer Haier started construction of a Haier Laundry Machines RUS washing machine production facility.
The Minister of Economy of Tatarstan Farid Abdulganiev, the Mayor of Naberezhnye Chelny Nail Magdeev and representatives of the Chinese delegation took part in a groundbreaking ceremony for a new production facility for washing machines. The plant, which is scheduled to be operational in 2019, is located in Naberezhnye Chelny (Tatarstan).
The washing machines produced in Naberezhnye Chelny, according to a press release from the Ministry of Economic Development of the Republic of Tatarstan, are aimed at customers in Russia, but also those located in CIS countries and Europe.
Investments in a high-tech washing machine factory (29'000m2) are estimated with RUR 3.9 billion (EUR 53,7 million).
