Azoteq inks distribution deal with Future Electronics

South African pioneer in sensor fusion, Azoteq, says the company has signed a new global distribution agreement with Future Electronics.

“This agreement further strengthens Azoteq’s worldwide footprint with this truly global sales and distribution network”, said Jean Viljoen, Azoteq VP of Marketing, in a press release. “As a stocking distributor, Future serves our customers with short lead times, and supports business from the demand creation all the way to mass production deliveries.”



Together with full technical support, Azoteq’s combination sensors, capacitive-touch and proximity ICs, touchpad ICs and modules for use in LED lighting, IoT, and wearable, mobile and security applications will now be accessible to a larger, worldwide customer base.