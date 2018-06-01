Siemens Mobility and Alstom deal reaches further milestones

The planned combination of Siemens' mobility business, including its rail traction drive business, with Alstom has reached the next milestones. In connection with the transaction, the French Ministry for the Economy and Finance (MINEFI) has granted Siemens foreign investment clearance.

In addition, France's financial markets regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) granted Siemens an exemption from the mandatory filing of a takeover offer for the remaining shares of the new company after completion of the deal, an update from Siemens reads.