© Romanian Government

Airbus Helicopters threatens to close down in Romania

Airbus Helicopters threatens to close down its Ghimbav-based manufacturing base in Romania and transfer production elsewhere.

The company wants a clear commitment from Bucharest on the purchase of Airbus helicopters, writes French financial newspaper La Tribune, citing unnamed sources. The maintenance base, also located in Ghrimbav, will not be affected by any decision.



According to the French newspaper, Airbus wants a direct order of at least 16 H215M from the Romanian army to launch the assembly line (inaugurated in August 2016 in the presence of former French president François Hollande; Evertiq reported).



This comes on the back of reports that Bucharest has established close ties with helicopter producer Bell in 2017. The US-based manufacturer eyeing an order for 45 attack helicopters (24 AH-1Z Viper) and tactical transport (21 UH-1Y Venom).



A likely transfer target for production could be Poland.