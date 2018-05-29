© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

Dana inaugurates new facility in Yancheng, China

Dana Incorporated has officially opened the doors to its facility in Yancheng, China, that will manufacture thermal-management products for conventional and new-energy vehicles.

Dana repurposed an 8'000 square-metre (86'000 square-foot) plant with an investment of CNY105 million (USD 16.7 million), making it the company's 16th facility in China and the second in Yancheng, a press release for the company states.



Using automated production processes, advanced manufacturing data collection and analysis, and other intelligent manufacturing practices, Dana's new facility in Yancheng will manufacture thermal-acoustical protective shielding, including direct-insulation heat shields, as well as battery cold plates used in plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. The company anticipates producing a total of approximately eight million units at this facility once peak output is achieved.



"China is the leading market in the world for electric vehicle production in a global market that doubled to more than a million vehicles in 2017," says Dwayne Matthews, president of Dana Power Technologies, in the press release. "As the market adoption of hybrid and electric vehicles in China continues to accelerate, Dana is poised to help our customers meet growing demand with local engineering resources, a complete portfolio of advanced technologies, and production facilities located near final vehicle assembly locations."



Government authorities currently support the commercialisation of new energy vehicles through subsidies for vehicle manufacturers and plans for a nationwide charging-station network. Officials in the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology expect automakers to produce seven million electric and hybrid vehicles annually by 2025.