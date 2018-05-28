© GKN Electronics Production | May 28, 2018
GKN considers new wiring manufacturing facility in india
GKN Fokker Elmo has been discussing plans for a second manufacturing facility for wiring systems in India during a visit to Pune last week.
GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Elmo business already operates a Joint Venture for wiring systems in Bangalore. The visit to Pune was aimed at strengthening local links and to enter the next phase of discussions on a potential new manufacturing location in the region, a press release reads.
Over the years GKN Aerospace, GKN Driveline and GKN Powder Metallurgy have made significant investments in India. The three businesses operate eight locations in the country with 2’000 employees and India is an important location in GKN Aerospace’s global business model.
“Pune offers favourable conditions in the areas of business development, labour, education & training and infrastructure. It also has an excellent location relative to the company’s major customers in India,” the press release states.
The plans also include the installation of proprietary wiring design and manufacturing system, a unique tool that is rolled out globally throughout all manufacturing locations worldwide to ensure the same high quality everywhere in the world.
Michiel Barendse Managing Director GKN Fokker Elmo said: “India’s growing economy and the presence of leading aerospace companies show that the important success factors are in place and in line with the needs of the aerospace industry. Being close to the customers is part of GKN Aerospace’s long-term strategy, we have received excellent support from the regional government and look forward to developing the next stage of our plans.”
