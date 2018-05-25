© Koh Young

Koh Young relocates R&D centre to Suwon

The inspection solutions provider says it has moved to a new R&D centre in the city Suwon, South Korea, to expand its business scope beyond SMT.

The brand new R&D centre is built on an area of 25’826 square-foot facility and will help extend Koh Young’s position in SMT industry, the company states in a press release.



Koh Young’s brand new R&D centre is designed to improve collaboration and innovation. The facility features collaborative work areas, research labs – which are not limited to improving vision algorithms and 3D image processing technology of inspection systems, but harnessing advanced data analytics and computational power with its own AI platform.



“We have had a presence in the market for over 15 years. Moving forward, the new R&D center gives us opportunity to provide the world’s most advanced 3D measurement quality assurance solution by expanding the R&D capabilities,” says Dr. Kwangill Koh, president & CEO of Koh Young Technology in the press release.