HansaMatrix's 1Q18 net profit increased 22% YoY

During EMS provider HansaMatrix's first quarter of 2018, the company saw its (unaudited consolidated) net turnover increase by 31% compared to the first quarter of 2017, reaching EUR 5.898 million.

EBITDA result was 8% higher than the same period last year, and reached EUR 1.050 million, net profit amounted to EUR 502'000 demonstrating a 22% increase compared to the same period of 2017.



The reported results are well in line with the company’s expectations. First quarter 2018 sales results showed a 15% sales volume increase in comparison with previous quarter – 2017 Q4. The reported results represent a quarterly EBITDA margin of 17.8% and a net profit margin of 8.5%.



The company explains the strong financial results and healthy margins with an increased market demand for higher margin data network and industrial segment products. Second to this, HansaMatrix points to investments that have been made to increase production capacity, research instruments, test systems and development of new products.