AI, Cloud and other emerging technologies bring 1'800 jobs to France

IBM announced a set of investments and initiatives in France that will create 1,'00 jobs during the next two years, Areas such as AI, blockchain, cloud computing and IoT are major expansion targets.

"President Macron is making a big bet, and a smart one, that AI is going to transform every job, every profession and every industry," said IBM's Chairman, President and CEO Ginni Rometty. "At IBM, we share this belief and see evidence of it every day with Watson driving exponential impact here in France and around the world. That is why we are bringing 1,800 new jobs to France to meet growing demand for AI from our clients."



IBM plans to hire business consultants, IT architects, developers and technical experts, including both new graduates and experienced professionals. The 1'800 new jobs include 400 AI-related roles IBM announced in March 2018.



With this new hiring, IBM is planning to strengthen its national presence by creating local competitiveness hubs with key local public and private partners, as already started in Lille and Strasbourg.