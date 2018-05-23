© Ford

Ford confirms second vehicle assembly plant in Romania

Ford has confirmed that it is investing up to EUR 200 million and adding an additional 1’500 jobs to manufacture a second vehicle at its Craiova Assembly Plant, in Romania.

The new vehicle is in addition to the EcoSport small SUV currently built in Craiova, plus Ford’s 1.0-litre EcoBoost engine. The model and start date for production of the second vehicle will be confirmed closer to launch.



Ford’s overall investment in its Romanian manufacturing operations – including this EUR 200 million investment announcement – is nearly EUR 1.5 billion since acquiring the Craiova facility in 2008. Significant upgrades have recently been made to Craiova’s vehicle operations, with more than 550 robots installed at the facility to further improve efficiency and quality in the paint, trim and chassis, and body shops.



To support the new vehicle, Ford Romania expects to hire approximately 1,500 basic and skilled operators for a third shift to augment the current workforce.