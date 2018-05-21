© jirsak dreamstime.com

Amphenol Invotec implements AOI solution from Orbotech

UK PCB manufacturer Amphenol Invotec has implemented Orbotech’s Fusion 22XL Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) solution.

Since implementation, the 22XL has increased the speed and cost effectiveness of its AOI process, enhanced throughput and at the same time, reduced the number of AOI machines in Amphenol Invotec’s UK PCB Manufacturing plant, the company states in a press release. The Fusion 22XL has helped Amphenol Invotec to increase throughput and high-quality PCB yield while reducing its overall AOI operating costs.



“The Fusion 22XL solution will fundamentally improve our ability to support our rich product and technology mix, including high speed, RF and microwave materials. We look forward to increased yields for our complex PCBs, and we already know that we can count on Orbotech for technical excellence and great customer support,” says Tim Tatton, General Manager of Amphenol Invotec.



Fusion 22XL is Orbotech's large format AOI solution that enables top quality inspection for larger panel sizes. Utilising Multi-Image Technology, Fusion inspects each panel with multiple light sources in one scan.