© ASM AMICRA Electronics Production | May 21, 2018
Amicra now part of ASMPT
AMICRA Microtechnologies GmbH,specialised vendor of back-end processing equipment for advanced packaging applications and silicon photonics assembly, has been acquired bt ASM Pacific Technology Ltd. (ASMPT).
Effective April 2018, the company was renamed ASM AMICRA Microtechnologies GmbH. The current Amicra management team, consisting of Dr. Johann Weinhaendler, Rudolf Kaiser and Horst Lapsien, remains in place.
Amicra started out in 2001 with five employees. In the mean time, it has developed into an internationally known supplier of high-precision die bonders for the advanced packaging and photonics assembly market. Amicra now employs 130 at its headquarters in Regensburg (Germany) and in twelve sales and tech support offices around the world.
Dr Johann Weinhaendler, a member of the Amicra executive management team, stated: "We are delighted to work with ASMPT. The expanded operational base offered by ASMPT is very important to us. We will continue to be a reliable partner to our existing and new customers focused on their specific needs and requirements. We will continue to offer excellent support, as well as innovative solutions. Amicra’s sub-micron high-accuracy die bonder product is complementary to the ASMPT group’s existing portfolio and the AMICRAs leading position in the photonics assembly market, gives a high growth potential for Amicra and ASMPT. We are confident that this joining of forces will further strengthen our growth opportunities and deliver even higher added value to our common customers.”
