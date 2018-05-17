© Invest Lithuania Electronics Production | May 17, 2018
FESTO LIETUVA officially opens Kaunas office
Back in early May – on the eight to be precise – FESTO officially opened the doors to its new office building in Kaunas, Lithuania.
The company which has witnessed double-digit growth in the past years, moved to a new 500-people capacity office building, and has plans for further expansion into the nearby building, according to a report from Invest Lithuania – The Lithuanian Investment Promotion Agency.
The Germany-based company is mostly known for innovation in the field of automation industry. However, the company also creates and develops new solutions within the scope of bionics – connecting biology and new technology.
2017 was a record year for FESTO as its turnover reached EUR 3 billion. “Our team in Lithuania makes a significant contribution to the success of the company. Its professionalism helps the company pursue its goals and constantly improve its main processes. This determines a consistent growth of FESTO LIETUVA – in recent years the number of its employees have been increasing by about 20% annually,” Pekka Parikka, general manager at FESTO LIETUVA, says in the report.
The office in Kaunas currently employs over 400 specialists in different areas. Over the next couple of years, 240 new jobs are planned. The growing company performs more and more complex functions in Lithuania, which require specialists from different fields.
“Working in global teams, employees can create and propose solutions that affect the future of the entire FESTO organisation. This is a good opportunity for our employees to grow and improve not only in the areas of their expertise, but also in leadership”, Giedrė Belazarienė, HR manager at FESTO LIETUVA, said.
The FESTO LIETUVA team consists of specialists from the areas of engineering, applied mathematics, economics, finance, management, IT. The branch has a wide range of responsibilities: from product sales to various business services centre functions.
Currently, FESTO LIETUVA fully occupies a new office building of more than 4’500 square metres. The capacity of the building is 480 working spaces. The company is planning further expansion in 2018–2019 into the adjacent building with a further 240 working spaces.
FESTO LIETUVA has invested around EUR 0.5 million into its new office and a further EUR 0.3 million will be allocated for its next development phase, the report continues.
The Germany-based company is mostly known for innovation in the field of automation industry. However, the company also creates and develops new solutions within the scope of bionics – connecting biology and new technology.
2017 was a record year for FESTO as its turnover reached EUR 3 billion. “Our team in Lithuania makes a significant contribution to the success of the company. Its professionalism helps the company pursue its goals and constantly improve its main processes. This determines a consistent growth of FESTO LIETUVA – in recent years the number of its employees have been increasing by about 20% annually,” Pekka Parikka, general manager at FESTO LIETUVA, says in the report.
The office in Kaunas currently employs over 400 specialists in different areas. Over the next couple of years, 240 new jobs are planned. The growing company performs more and more complex functions in Lithuania, which require specialists from different fields.
“Working in global teams, employees can create and propose solutions that affect the future of the entire FESTO organisation. This is a good opportunity for our employees to grow and improve not only in the areas of their expertise, but also in leadership”, Giedrė Belazarienė, HR manager at FESTO LIETUVA, said.
The FESTO LIETUVA team consists of specialists from the areas of engineering, applied mathematics, economics, finance, management, IT. The branch has a wide range of responsibilities: from product sales to various business services centre functions.
Currently, FESTO LIETUVA fully occupies a new office building of more than 4’500 square metres. The capacity of the building is 480 working spaces. The company is planning further expansion in 2018–2019 into the adjacent building with a further 240 working spaces.
FESTO LIETUVA has invested around EUR 0.5 million into its new office and a further EUR 0.3 million will be allocated for its next development phase, the report continues.
Continental sees potential in head-up displays - increases investment in DigiLens Technology company Continental is increasing its investment in DigiLens Inc., a Silicon Valley-based company in holographic waveguide projection technology.
FESTO LIETUVA officially opens Kaunas office Back in early May – on the eight to be precise – FESTO officially opened the doors to its new...
Volex wants to acquire Slovakian cable manufacturer Volex plc, a provider of cable assemblies, have made an offer to acquire the business and...
CybAero AB suspends payments, despite financing As previously announced by the company, CybAero has entered into a financing solution with...
Samsung; SK Hynix, Micron: revenue up thanks to tight supplies Despite the recent adjustments of product mix by suppliers, the supply of server DRAM remained...
R&M acquires Czech fiber optic cable specialist Swiss cabling specialist, R&M, announces that the company has acquired the...
IAI opens new office in Germany Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has opened a new office in Germany to support its growing...
Logic PD acquired by private equity firm Minnesota based EMS provider, Logic PD, announces that the company has recently been...
1Q18 silicon wafer shipments increase QoQ to record levels Reaching their highest recorded quarterly level ever, worldwide silicon wafer area shipments...
Yaskawa with further investments in Slovenia Following the construction of its first European robot factory in Kočevje, Slovenia, Yaskawa is...
Norautron extends partnership with EIDEL Norautron and Eidsvoll Electronics AS (EIDEL) have decided to extend their...
Nypro expands manufacturing facility in Hungary EMS provider Jabil has officially opened its newly expanded Nypro healthcare manufacturing...
Omron and Techman Robot for alliance on collaborative robots Kyoto-based Omron Corp., and Taiwanese Techman Robot Inc. have signed an agreement to...
Note secures order from Saab Dynamics Swedish EMS provider Note has secured an order for a range of products from Saab Dynamics...
Kingfield Electronics installs cleanroom Following a number of enquiries for cleanroom assembly services, the company's...
NASA is sending a helicopter to Mars There is actually more information, but who needs that? Really! The Mars...
Raytheon breaks ground on Ontario International Airport hangar Raytheon and the Ontario International Airport Authority has broken ground on a hangar...
NCAB is moving to the stock market The PCB supplier announces that it intends to launch an initial public offering of its shares and...
Mini LED may have a chance to compete with OLED in several markets According to TrendForce (WitsView)’s latest report New Display Technology Cost...
Raytheon dedicates new facilities to Missile Systems business This is part of a large-scale expansion and modernisation project to increase capacity and...
Lead times of 50 weeks or more; EMS-provider takes steps to mitigate market... Lead times for MLCC SMD Capacitors and SMD Resistors have been experiencing...
TT Electronics to create a centre of excellence in Bedlington UK-based electronics manufacturer, intends to create a centre of excellence at its Bedlington facility in the North East of England.
Gorenje chooses Hisense as the best bidder On 8 May 2018, household appliance manufacturer Gorenje, received three binding offers...
Most ReadLoad more news
- Lead times of 50 weeks or more; EMS-provider takes steps to mitigate market slowdown
- STMicro adds new high-accuracy MEMS sensors for advanced industrial sensing
- Mini LED may have a chance to compete with OLED in several markets
- Raytheon dedicates new facilities to Missile Systems business
- Meyer Burger divests its Solar Systems business
Comments