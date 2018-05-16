© batman2000 dreamstime.com Analysis | May 16, 2018
1Q18 silicon wafer shipments increase QoQ to record levels
Reaching their highest recorded quarterly level ever, worldwide silicon wafer area shipments increased 3.6% over the forth quarter of 2017, says SEMI Silicon Manufacturers Group (SMG).
Worldwide silicon wafer area shipments jumped to 3’084 million square inches during the first quarter 2018, a 3.6% increase over fourth quarter 2017 area shipments of 2’977 million square inches and a 7.9% rise over first quarter 2017 shipments, a press release reads.
"Global silicon wafer shipment volumes started the year at historic levels,” said Neil Weaver, chairman SEMI SMG and Director, Product Development and Applications Engineering of Shin-Etsu Handotai America. “As a result, silicon shipments, like device shipments, are positioned to be strong this year.”
Silicon* Area Shipment TrendsMillions of Square Inches
*Semiconductor applications only
|1Q 2017
|2Q 2017
|3Q 2017
|4Q 2017
|1Q 2018
|Total
|2,858
|2,975
|2,997
|2,997
|3,084
