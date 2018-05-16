© yaskawa Electronics Production | May 16, 2018
Yaskawa with further investments in Slovenia
Following the construction of its first European robot factory in Kočevje, Slovenia, Yaskawa is pursuing its expansion strategy in Europe.
The company is planning to build more new facilities in Slovenia for the production of inverter drives, servo drives and servo motors, the company disclose in a press release.
The first Motoman robots to be manufactured entirely in Europe are set to roll off the production line in Kočevje by the end of 2018. Now, Yaskawa is building further production sites in Slovenia to meet the growing demand for drive technology.
The new production facilities will focus on the manufacturing of inverter drives, servo drives and servomotors will be constructed close to the existing robot factory.
“Expanding our production capacity will enable us to further improve the supply chain, shorten our lead times and enhance the service for our European customers,” Manfred Stern, President and CEO of Yaskawa Europe GmbH, says in the release.
“Yaskawa´s Cumbernauld plant (Scotland) for servos drives and inverters will continue to operate at current level of utilization and remains to be a vital element of Yaskawa`s manufacturing footprint needed to support the growing demand for drive products from Yaskawa in Europe,” he adds.
