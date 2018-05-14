© viktor gmyria dreamstime.com for illustrative purposes General | May 14, 2018
Raytheon breaks ground on Ontario International Airport hangar
Raytheon and the Ontario International Airport Authority has broken ground on a hangar that will house Raytheon's flying testbed platform.
The RMT, a modified 727 airliner, conducts airborne test and evaluation on a variety of technologies, including radars, electro-optical/infra-red sensors, avionics and other systems.
"Tomorrow's sensor systems are already in the sky today because of the real-world, in flight testing occurring on Raytheon's multi-program testbed," said Rick Yuse, president of Raytheon Space and Airborne Systems in a press release. "The groundbreaking is an important step toward housing this technological asset in Ontario, California."
The Raytheon hangar will complete construction later this year. It will staff 25 full-time employees, and at maximum capacity staff approximately 50 people for project-related work. Economic impact associated with the project ranges between USD 10 to 15 million a year.
