© TT Electronics Electronics Production | May 11, 2018
TT Electronics to create a centre of excellence in Bedlington
UK-based electronics manufacturer, intends to create a centre of excellence at its Bedlington facility in the North East of England.
The location will provide a centre for engineering, manufacturing and operational excellence to support the company’s anticipated growth plans, working in partnership with customers, a press release reads.
The Bedlington facility is home to the design and production of TT Electronics’ high reliability microelectronic hybrid circuits and specialist current sensing, circuit protection and signal conditioning product lines. The facility is also AS9100 certified.
The manufacturer says that it is investing circa GBP 3 million to create a fit-for-purpose facility in the North East over decades to come. This investment follows over GBP 1 million invested in the facility to create a Class 6 clean room which opened in 2016, and a multi-chip module automated production line. This investment is already supporting production for global aircraft engine manufacturers, as well as providing a platform for winning additional new customers.
The current site is being consolidated; buildings are being demolished and redeveloped and an improved space is being created for efficient engineering and manufacturing operations. The facility will continue to be run in line with TT Electronics’ lean operational excellence initiatives. TT Electronics currently employs around 310 people in Bedlington, up more than 25% since 2015.
And lets not forget that TT Electronics has further expanded its presence in the North East with the acquisition of Stadium Group in April 2018. Stadium’s largest UK facility is in Hartlepool, employing about 140 employees and supporting customers in industrial and transportation markets, manufacturing electronic assemblies, power supplies and wireless connectivity solutions.
