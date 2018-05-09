© Elringklinger

ElringKlinger supplies battery systems for Sono Motors’ solar vehicle

ElringKlinger AG has secured contract for development and production of battery systems for all-electric solar vehicle made by German mobility company Sono Motors.

The purpose of the agreement is to develop and produce complete battery systems for a fully electric solar vehicle. The purchase order covers a total volume of several hundred million euros over a period of eight years. The start of series production is scheduled for the second half of 2019, ElringKlinger announces in a press release.



"In securing this contract, we managed to convince a next-generation vehicle manufacturer of the innovation and performance offered by our battery technology," says CEO Dr. Stefan Wolf. "ElringKlinger will develop and produce a battery system at one of its domestic plants. This is an important statement of intent for Germany as a business location."



Sono Motors is pursuing a new approach when it comes to its all-electric drive concept. The vehicle it has developed, the Sion, is positioned within the budget segment of the market and is targeted primarily at customers in urban areas. Its battery can be recharged either via the power supply grid or by means of solar cells integrated into the bodywork of the vehicle. The battery system supplied by ElringKlinger is to allow an actual range of 250 km. The vehicle is to be launched onto the market in the second half of 2019.



ElringKlinger plans to use a new fully automated production line for the manufacture of this battery system. The battery system developed by ElringKlinger features a modular design. It will be based on a 48 V module that is capable of producing aggregate system voltages of up to 800 V, the release continues.