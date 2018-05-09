© Syntronic

Syntronic invests in Swedish production – opens new site

The design house is expanding its operations in Sweden. Up until recently, Syntronic has carried out all of its production at its facility in Sandviken, Sweden – but now its time to add some extra muscles through the expansion in Kumla.

“Our new production site in Kumla together with the production site in Sandviken will give us new opportunities to expand and deepen our cooperation with our existing customers and new ones. It will also create opportunities for us to increase our capacity of deliveries, this will be a volume site for PCBAs,” says Roger Lindholm, CEO of Syntronic Production Services, in a press release.



The new 2’500 square metre facility in Kumla was officially opened for business on April 25th.